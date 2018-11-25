Arsenal Readying £15m January Bid for Brentford Defender Ezri Konsa

Arsenal are readying a £15m bid for Brentford star Ezri Konsa as they look for defensive reinforcements in January.

The 21-year-old only joined the Bees in June from Charlton for £2.85m but Gunners scouts believe he has what it takes to make the step up to the Premier League.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Arsenal will have funds available to splash in January and have identified a few areas to strengthen, with their new scouting regime placing emphasis on signing young English players.

Konsa, an England Under-21 international, was born in London and the Sun claim the chance to move to one of the nation's top clubs would appeal to the defender.

Brentford are also fighting off interest from top flight clubs over centre back Chris Mepham and striker Neal Maupay, both of whom have been courted by Premier League sides.

Arsenal have options at centre back, with Soktratis and Shkodran Mustafi starting together frequently at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, while Rob Holding has been given opportunities in the last few weeks.

Laurent Koscielny is also working his way back to full fitness following an Achilles injury against Atletico Madrid in May last season, while Konstantinos Mavropanos was given chances under Arsene Wenger during the Frenchman's final term as Gunners manager.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League and can cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea to one point with a win at Bournemouth on Sunday, while Brentford are 15th in the Championship after a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.