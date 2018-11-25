Barcelona Confirm Sergi Roberto Faces Up to Four Weeks Out Injured Following Atletico Clash

Barcelona have confirmed that versatile right-back Sergi Roberto could be out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old was deployed as a right-midfielder during the 1-1 draw with Atletico, but was forced off the field shortly before half-time after colliding with Koke. He was subsequently replaced by Rafinha, and Roberto is now set for several weeks on the sidelines.

❗INJURY REPORT. @SergiRoberto10 will be out between 3 and 4 weeks with a left hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/bSrm3ZzVUn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2018

Barcelona revealed the extent of Roberto's injury on Twitter. They explained that Roberto will be missing for "between three and four weeks" after suffering a left hamstring injury.

Roberto will likely be unavailable for the remainder of 2018, meaning he will miss potentially crucial Champions League ties with both PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old has developed into a key player for Barcelona and he has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season. He began his career as a central midfielder, but he has adapted to become a viable option at right-back also.

He has featured for the club in both defence and midfield this season, but his absence will now give Nelson Semedo a chance to impress manager Ernesto Valverde. The Portuguese defender has often shared the right-back position with Roberto, but will now likely have an extended run of games to try and make the position his own.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As well as the Champions League matches, Roberto will likely miss important La Liga clashes against Levante and Espanyol, who are both in the top seven in the league table.

As it stands, Barcelona sit one point ahead of second-placed Atletico and two points ahead of Sevilla. However, victory against Real Valladolid on Sunday would propel Sevilla to the top of the table at Barcelona's expense.