Chris Hughton Rues 'Missed Opportunity' After Brighton Draw 1-1 Against 10-Man Leicester

Brighton boss Chris Hughton was left wondering how his side didn't come away with all three points against Leicester, seeing it as a 'missed opportunity' as they blew a one goal and one man advantage.

The Seagulls dominated the majority of the game and went ahead through Glenn Murray's seventh goal of what is proving to be a fruitful season for the 35-year-old striker.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Things got even better for them when James Maddison was sent off after 30 minutes for two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for a moment of madness when he dived inside the Brighton box.

They failed to capitalise, however, as they wasted a number of good opportunities and were pegged back when Jamie Vardy came on and scored from the penalty spot to earn Leicester a point.

"We had a good start. I thought we were good in that first half period and particularly good against 11 men," Hughton told Sky Sports.

"I thought we had ample opportunities to increase that lead. We got into good areas - no real clear chances, but we got into so many good areas.

"We probably got into more good positions in that final third than we have done in any of our home games this season. Particularly against ten men, you've got to make that count.

"Against good sides with pace, they're going to be strong on the counter and you've got to be able to kill the game off. We weren't able to do that.

"Of course, the longer the game goes against a team of their quality - even when they were down to ten men - they were going to be a threat on the counter attack.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"It's a poor penalty we've conceded and it's a really good opportunity missed."

The Brighton boss had no problems with the penalty being given against his side, fully accepting that Beram Kayal was rash and made an error when diving in on Kelechi Iheanacho inside the box.

He added: "Regarding the actual contact on the penalty, I've no problems with that. By that stage, we shouldn't have been putting ourselves in that type of danger. We had really good opportunities in that final third to increase our lead.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"That would have made life easier but the longer the game went on...they're a very good side with a lot of pace and they can make really good changes."