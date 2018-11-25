Claudio Ranieri Eyes Raid on Former Club Leicester for Three Stars of Title-Winning Side

Claudio Ranieri has lined up moves for three Leicester City stars in a sensational raid on his former club as the Italian looks to stamp his mark on new club Fulham.

The Italian has recently taken charge of his first game since being appointed as the new manager at Craven Cottage, guiding his new charges to a thrilling 3-2 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Whilst the performance and result were clear improvements on previous outings for the Cottagers, Ranieri has already set his sights on potential transfer targets to reinforce his Fulham side. According to the Sunday Mirror, via HITC, Leicester’s Danny Simpson, Christian Fuchs and Shinji Okazaki are all on the agenda.

It comes as something of a surprise that Ranieri has been linked with a cluster of stars at the King Power Stadium, given that the Italian had previously insisted that he had no intentions to recruit any of his former players at Craven Cottage.

The report further adds Leicester persuasion to Ranieri’s suggested targets, with former Foxes star Robert Huth said to be another of the stars of the Italian coach’s former title-winning side at Leicester now under consideration at Fulham.

Huth, along with right back Danny Simpson, striker Okazaki and left back Fuchs, were all mainstays in Ranieri’s Leicester side which stunned the Premier League with an incredible title triumph in 2015/16.

The current Leicester trio have all fallen out of favour under Claude Puel’s regime at the King Power, though, whilst veteran defender Huth is currently without a club.

Those circumstances could yet mean that, although Ranieri has previously ruled out any such raid for his former players, all of the suggested deals could certainly be feasible.

Fulham’s defence has looked shaky at best this term, having conceded 33 goals in their first 13 Premier League outings this term, losing nine of those games. Leicester’s defensive duo Simpson and Fuchs, coupled with Huth, would add a great deal of experience to help steady the ship.

Meanwhile, having scored just 14 goals in the league so far this term, the addition of Okazaki would provide a recognised goal scorer who scored some crucial goals during Ranieri’s time at Leicester.

Fulham’s 3-2 win at home to Southampton on Saturday showed signs of improvement under Ranieri at Craven Cottage, though a west London derby clash away to Chelsea next weekend is set to provide a sterner test.