David de Gea Set to Become World's Highest Paid Goalkeeper With Free Transfer to PSG

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to reject the club's offers of a new contract and instead join Paris Saint-Germain when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers, but he is approaching the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

As it stands, he will become a free agent at the end of the season and can negotiate with new clubs in January, and United manager Jose Mourinho recently admitted he is "not confident" that de Gea will remain at the club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The link between De Gea and PSG comes from the Daily Mail, who state that the 28-year-old knows he will be offered a £300,000-a-week contract when he is allowed to discuss a move to a new club in January.

Such a salary would see De Gea become the world's highest-earning goalkeeper, as he could be set to earn around £15.5m per year.

Real Madrid had been heavily linked with a move for De Gea, but their signing of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea during the summer suggests they are no longer in the market for a goalkeeper.

However, there have also been rumours that Real will reignite their interest in the United shot stopper, with Courtois' recent form becoming increasingly concerning - a mood which will not be helped after Real's shock 3-0 loss to Eibar on Saturday.

Real would likely be PSG's only significant competition in the race for De Gea's signature, as Juventus are now believed to be happy with former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. If Real opt to stick with Courtois, PSG may well be the only offer for the Spaniard.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

PSG are said to be keen to improve their defence, fearing that their side is too dependant on the star attacking trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to win matches.

The Daily Mail suggest that the club could opt to sell Neymar to Real Madrid in order to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, and the expensive sale would give them enough funds to build a new team around wonderkid Mbappe.