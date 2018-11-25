Diego Simeone Claims Atletico Madrid 'Needed More Luck' During 1-1 Barcelona Draw

Diego Simeone claimed Atletico Madrid needed a bit of luck after his side drew 1-1 with Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The game was a very tense affair with both teams enjoying plenty of possession in the midfield but created very few goalscoring opportunities. It looked as though both sides would settle for a goalless draw, but in the 77th minute the home side went in front.



Diego Costa got on the end of Antoine Griezmann's inviting corner, and managed to steer his header beyond the gloves of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the back of the net to give Atletico the lead.

They were just minutes away from securing a famous win, ending Barca's unbeaten start to the season and leapfrogging them into first place in La Liga , but they were pegged back late on. Lionel Messi played through substitute Ousmane Dembele on goal, who coolly slotted beyond Jan Oblak to earn his side a 1-1 draw and a vital point.





Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Simeone admitted it was a very tough game and that in the end his side needed a bit more luck to win the game. He said: "It was a tough, tactical game in which neither team had many chances to score.

"We had one in a play between Griezmann and Costa in the second half, but the truth is that there weren't counter-attacks to take advantage of the spaces or possession to hurt us in small spaces. It was a game of details.

"Details matter in a game between two big teams. We took the lead and in the end we needed a bit more luck for that ball not to go between Oblak and Lucas' legs."



The draw means Atletico remain one point behind Barcelona in second place in La Liga and they will now turn their attention to the Champions League where they will have the chance to secure their qualification into the knockout stages when they face Monaco on Wednesday night.