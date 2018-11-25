Eden Hazard Insists Chelsea Must 'Move Forward' After Poor Start in Defeat to Tottenham on Saturday

By 90Min
November 25, 2018

Eden Hazard has admitted that Chelsea’s slow start at Wembley cost them in defeat to Tottenham on Saturday but insists that his side must learn from their mistakes and move on.


A sluggish start from Chelsea in the 3-1 defeat was outmatched by the power and intensity of Tottenham, with the hosts breezing into a 2-0 lead just after the first quarter of an hour, courtesy of strikes from Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Hazard admitted after the game that his side were not up to the required standard in the Premier League. The Belgian star told Chelsea’s official website: “We didn’t play a good game and everybody could see that.

“We started the game very badly and conceded two goals early. Against this kind of team, when you are 2-0 down, it is hard to come back. We tried but it was not enough.

“It is hard to start a game after 15 minutes when we have conceded two goals. We tried, but then we pushed and conceded another one at the start of the second half.

“We had a bad game and we just need to forget about this and move forward. We need to analyse everything and then maybe talk together, and try to win again.”

Chelsea will need to pick themselves up from their first Premier League defeat of the season and get back to winning ways with a busy schedule ahead for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

The Blues host PAOK at Stamford Bridge in a Europa League clash on Thursday night, before taking on former manager Claudio Ranieri in a huge west London derby clash with Fulham next weekend.

Chelsea’s loss of their unbeaten run has seen them slip some way off the pace in the Premier League race for the title, with Sarri’s side now seven points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

