Jose Mourinho Questions Manchester United Players' 'Desire' After 0-0 Crystal Palace Draw

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes his side didn't play with enough heart during their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday and has admitted they need to improve if they are to make the top four of the Premier League this season.

United put in yet another poor home performance in the goalless draw with Palace at Old Trafford. Despite the 66% possession the home side had, they failed to create any clear cut chances.

Palace, on the other hand, looked dangerous on the counter and frequently threatened to take all three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game, Mourinho questioned his players' desire and also speculated that his squad didn't attach enough importance to the fixture.

He said: "Not enough intensity, not enough desire, so I think we played a game like 'one more game', but I don't think it was 'one more game', it was a game that we really need to win. There are matches that are special matches that are not just 'one more', and this was not just 'one more'.

"My feeling is that there was not enough from the heart, it was played with brain and also with heart, I think not enough heart."

Mourinho also described the draw as a 'bad point' in their quest for Champions League football, with the Red Devils seven points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

He said: "[It's] a bad point. When the objective is to chase the top four and to close step by step the distance to these teams and you start that period of eight Premier League matches until the end of December, it's obviously a bad start."

The Portuguese did take the opportunity to praise Palace's performance against his side, describing the Eagles as 'well organised'.

He added: "I give them credit, obviously. They were defensively very well organised. The goalkeeper made a couple of fantastic saves, they were always waiting for a little chance to be dangerous in counter-attack. They played their game and they played well."

United now find themselves 14 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and their hopes of finishing in the top four are quickly diminishing too. The Red Devils will look to get their season back on course next week when they travel to struggling Southampton.