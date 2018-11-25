Lucien Favre Insists Dortmund Deserved Narrow Mainz Win as Paco Alcácer Breaks Record

By 90Min
November 25, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre was adamant that his side's narrow win over Mainz 05 on Saturday was "not undeserved", despite relying on a wonder goal from defender Łukasz Piszczek to settle the match.

There was nothing between the two sides heading into half-time, but substitute Paco Alcácer became the quickest player ever to score nine Bundesliga goals with just his second touch of the game to put Dortmund into a deserved lead. 

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Although Robin Quaison was able to bring the game back onto level terms for the hosts, full back Piszczek thundered home Dortmund's winning goal from the edge of the box with a powerful effort which crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

"It was difficult, but not undeserved. We should've been ahead at the break," Favre told the club's official website. "We completely dominated the game in the first period and were superior, but unfortunately didn't score. 

"We were lacking a bit of precision and the right movement. We wanted to win here and we've managed it. We knew it wouldn't be easy away from home. 

"Alcácer has already played two or three times from the start. But he needs time. He didn't play regularly for a long time in Spain. 

"We're looking at the table but will continue to take it one game at a time. It's not only Bayern; other teams are playing well too: Gladbach, Frankfurt, Hoffenheim, Leipzig. All the matches are tight. 

"We're focusing on the next match, against [Club] Brugges on Wednesday. Our aim is to have fun in training and to improve, individually and as a team."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Following their Champions League group stage match at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Borussia Dortmund will look to register their tenth win of the Bundesliga season against Freiburg to maintain a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

