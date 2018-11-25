Mauricio Pochettino Praises Tottenham's 'Fantastic' Performance After 3-1 Chelsea Win

Mauricio Pochettino praised his Tottenham side for their ‘fantastic’ performance and attitude during Spurs’ 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were full of energy and purpose throughout their derby success at Wembley, restricting Chelsea’s efforts to get into the game through a high-energy performance which paid off as Tottenham ran out comfortable winners.

22 - Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014, Tottenham have won more Premier League London derby games than any other side. Bragging. #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/OvDmgL6DQk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2018

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was keen to commend his stars for their strong performance, but also sounded caution that his side must keep going with a tough run of fixtures ahead. The Argentine coach told BT Sport: “I think [there is] no need to talk too much.

“I think all the players deserve - and the team deserves – the full credit. With this attitude, I think is being consistent and competing how we showed today, I think is the best way to play.

“Of course, the performance was very good, we are so pleased. But keep going, we got three points and now we need to think of Wednesday [against Inter in the Champions League].”

When asked about his tactical plans for the match in masterminding Spurs’ authoritative dominance over Chelsea in midfield, particularly in restricting Jorginho’s influence on the game for Chelsea, Pochettino was keen to redirect the praise to his players.

“I think, look, when you play well and the performance is good it’s easy now to talk highly about the tactics or the team. I think here the most important [thing] is now to be quiet and relaxed and be humble because we have ahead a lot of games and the most important [thing] now is to move on.

“Of course for the players enjoy for us, thinking in the next game. For me the most important [thing] is today that the players' attitude were fantastic.”

FT Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea



Spurs go above Chelsea into third after ending the Blues' unbeaten start to the season.



Live text 👉 https://t.co/zbZG8RAdqq #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/HhH9rmHKwP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 24, 2018

Tottenham must continue to perform with the level of intensity and commitment displayed against Chelsea at Wembley, with a huge week still ahead of them.

Spurs host Serie A giants Inter in a must-win Champions League clash which could well decide Pochettino’s side’s fate in the competition, with a place in the knockout stages still up for grabs.

A colossal north London derby follows on next weekend as Tottenham travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates next Sunday.