Mick McCarthy Named as New Ireland Manager Following Martin O'Neill's Departure

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been named as the new Ireland manager, taking control of the side until the conclusion of Euro 2020.

Martin O'Neill's five years in charge of the side came to an end on Wednesday, but McCarthy has now returned for his second spell in charge of Ireland, having managed the team between 1996 and 2002.

CONFIRMED | The FAI are delighted to announce that Mick McCarthy is the new Ireland Manager with Stephen Kenny with taking over as U21 Manager.



Full story: https://t.co/Jwxe1142ow #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/aQdZub628Q — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 25, 2018

The FAI announced the news of McCarthy's arrival on their official website. McCarthy will attempt to secure qualification for Euro 2020, and will hope to lead the side into the tournament.

However, once the tournament has concluded, Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny will be promoted to manager of the first-team.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Terry Connor will also work alongside McCarthy, as will record goalscorer Robbie Keane, who built a reputation as one of the Premier League's top strikers with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

On his new role, McCarthy said: "I'm honoured and excited to be back with the Republic of Ireland. I am delighted that the FAI Board and CEO have given me this opportunity to lead the team to EURO 2020,

"I have been involved in club football for the last 15 years, so this will be a new challenge but one that I know well. I'm delighted to have Terry Connor, a trusted colleague and excellent coach, and Robbie Keane, one of the finest players who I had the pleasure of managing, helping me as assistant coaches.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"I am looking forward to getting started and embracing this challenge to qualify for EURO 2020, where it would be fantastic to play in front of the Ireland supporters in Aviva Stadium."

McCarthy is a legend amongst many Irish fans. The 59-year-old made 58 appearances for his country between 1984 and 1992, and even captained the side on several occasions.