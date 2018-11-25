Pep Guardiola Praises Man City After 4-0 West Ham Win Following 'Difficult' International Break

Pep Guardiola has praised how his players reacted after the international break to secure a comprehensive 4-0 win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham begun the game well taking the game to the visitors, however it was City who took an early lead through David Silva, before Sterling soon doubled their lead with a tap in from three yards out.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Leroy Sane made it 3-0 just after the half hour mark with West Ham seemingly beaten heading into half-time.





The Hammers put up more of a fight in the second half, but couldn't break down the City defence before Sane added a fourth goal in injury time to complete a convincing 4-0 win.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News after the game, Guardiola admitted that while it's normal for teams to have some rust after an international break, he was pleased with the goals and the result. He said: "After the international break, that is normal.



"I lived those situations in Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now here. The guys trained for ten days most of them in a different way and rhythm.





"Sometimes they play friendly games and when you come back you immediately you have just one training session and travel away against West Ham, who have quality.





"If we conceded more chances than usual it’s because it is not normal. When you concede one or two per game. But the four goals was fantastic, the result is incredible after the international break."



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The win means that City maintain their two point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League , and Guardiola was also quick to praise his team given the fact a number of other big teams struggled after the international break, eluding back to his previous point.





He added: "We know Madrid lost away, Bayern Munich draw at home, United were not able to win at home. Always it’s complicated after the international break, always so difficult and that’s why I give a lot of credit knowing we have to be better. But we will do it, I know because we did it for a long time and we will do it again."



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Guardiola's men have now extended their unbeaten start to the season to 13 games, however will be looking to avenge their only defeat in all competitions so far this campaign on Tuesday when they take on Lyon in the Champions League.