Roy Hodgson 'Very Proud' of Crystal Palace's Performance in 0-0 Draw With Manchester United

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was 'very proud' of his side's performance against Manchester United but admitted taking chances was still a big problem for the Eagles during the 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Palace turned in an impressive performance in Manchester, repelling United's one dimensional attacks and proving to be a considerable threat on the counter attack. The cutting edge was lacking for the away side however, and they'll feel this was a match there for the taking.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hodgson spoke of his pride in his side and how they executed their game plan to perfection.

He said: "When we defended well enough to win the ball back and break out, we broke out well. I thought we had quite a few opportunities where I'm sure Jose on the other bench would have been a bit worried. I'm very proud of the team's performance.

"I thought the team tactically were excellent throughout. We were concerned at the end about the crosses, with so many big games on the field, we aren't that big a team, but we dealt with that well, and that was important."

Despite the impressive performance, Hodgson admitted that finishing chances is still something Palace need to work on.

He added: "[Missing chances] has been our bugbear, we know it and can't deny it. In a lot of the games we've played we've had the opportunities and not taken them.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I still think the quality of play we are capable of, and the quality of players I have in the team, I'm pretty sure come May it will see us in a much more comfortable position than we are in at the moment."