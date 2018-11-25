Statistics Suggest That Liverpool's Alisson Is the Best Performing Goalkeeper in the Premier League

By 90Min
November 25, 2018

Statistics suggest that Liverpool's Alisson has been the best performing goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season.

The Brazilian number one joined the Reds from Roma for a monumental £65m during the summer transfer window and, minus an inconsequential error against Leicester early on in the season, has been a resounding hit at Anfield. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Unlike those who came before him in the Liverpool goal, Alisson is yet to cost his side any points in the league - an issue which has been plaguing Liverpool over the past few seasons, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to inspire any sort of confidence amongst the Liverpool faithful.

Liverpool fans have been singing Alisson's praises all season and Twitter user LFC Torres has  gathered a set of statistics which reveal just how crucial the 26-year-old has been to Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League campaign.

Alisson has the joint most clean sheets in the league, has the highest shot-to-save ratio and is currently outperforming 'expected goals against' - a statistical data measure invented by Opta that indicates how many goals a keeper should concede based on the quality of shots they face.


At this current rate, Alisson is projected to save Liverpool from conceding up to 15 goals in the top flight this season, which could end up helping them along the way to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst statistics don't always tell the full story, it is safe to say that Liverpool invested wisely when they decided to splash out on Alisson.

