Statistics Suggest That Liverpool's Alisson Is the Best Performing Goalkeeper in the Premier League

Statistics suggest that Liverpool's Alisson has been the best performing goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season.

The Brazilian number one joined the Reds from Roma for a monumental £65m during the summer transfer window and, minus an inconsequential error against Leicester early on in the season, has been a resounding hit at Anfield.

Unlike those who came before him in the Liverpool goal, Alisson is yet to cost his side any points in the league - an issue which has been plaguing Liverpool over the past few seasons, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to inspire any sort of confidence amongst the Liverpool faithful.

Liverpool fans have been singing Alisson's praises all season and Twitter user LFC Torres has gathered a set of statistics which reveal just how crucial the 26-year-old has been to Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League campaign.

A couple numbers for context:



-Highest save rate in Europe last season was Oblak at 85%, second highest was tied between DDG and Alisson at 80%



-If Alisson keeps up this rate, he’ll outperform his xGA by 15.64, and absolutely insane number, last year he outperforms by 10.46 — LFC Torres (@WC_LFC_Torres) November 24, 2018

Alisson has the joint most clean sheets in the league, has the highest shot-to-save ratio and is currently outperforming 'expected goals against' - a statistical data measure invented by Opta that indicates how many goals a keeper should concede based on the quality of shots they face.





At this current rate, Alisson is projected to save Liverpool from conceding up to 15 goals in the top flight this season, which could end up helping them along the way to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Whilst statistics don't always tell the full story, it is safe to say that Liverpool invested wisely when they decided to splash out on Alisson.