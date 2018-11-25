Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on PSG Duo's Fitness for Liverpool Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel expects duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League showdown with Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Both players picked up injuries during the international break and were doubts for the clash at the Parc des Princes, but the PSG boss expects them to be back in training on Monday.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"I am more optimistic than yesterday about Ney and Kylian," Tuchel said. "They will be able to train on Monday."

Neymar injured his groin on international duty for Brazil while Mbappe picked up a shoulder injury playing for France.

PSG continued their 100% start to the Ligue One season Saturday as Edinson Cavani struck a classy winner against Toulouse with Dani Alves coming off the bench to make his comeback from a long-term injury.

"In theory he would not play on Wednesday as he has just returned, but if you asked him he would tell you 'Yes'," said Tuchel speaking about defender Alves, as reported in the Liverpool Echo.

"He has returned to the team and he could play a match of that level against Liverpool."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In the reverse fixture at Anfield in September, the Reds won 3-2 courtesy of Roberto Firmino's late winner.





Thomas Tuchel's side are a point behind Liverpool in group C and the Reds can book their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare if they win in Paris and Red Star fail to beat Napoli.