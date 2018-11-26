Arsenal & Chelsea to Battle for Manchester United Flop in Bargain £10m January Deal

Premier League London duo Chelsea and Arsenal are reported to be interested in Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 22-year-old, who has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, is out of contract in the summer but could move to either London club as early as January.





Manchester United have to option to trigger a one-year extension on the Brazilian's contract but Jose Mourinho is said to be ready to sell the midfielder, who has played just 174 minutes of football in 2018/19, instead.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

And according to the Mirror, Chelsea and Arsenal are possible destinations for Pereira, who wants to stay in the Premier League, while Thierry Henry's Monaco, Italian giants Inter and Valencia have all taken an interest in the 22-year-old.

After impressing in loan spells at Granada and Valencia, this season looked promising for Pereira, as the Belgian-born player shown in flashes for Mourinho, who has helped transform him into a holding midfielder.





However, he has only ever started twice in the Premier League for the Red Devils since joining from Holland's PSV Eindhoven in 2014 when Louis van Gaal was manager and quickly lost his place after a series of poor results for United.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal transfer guru Sven Mislintat sees the midfielder as an ideal addition to Unai Emery's squad and Chelsea believe Pereira will bring different qualities to their midfield.

If Chelsea bring in the midfielder, this may trigger the departure of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Stamford Bridge who is vying for more first team action.

Pereira could be available for a fee of around £10m in January but this could double with add-ons, according to the report.