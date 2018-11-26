Atletico Madrid vs Monaco Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

For first time in history, Atletico Madrid will host Monaco on Wednesday night, looking to add to their record of one win in one game against the French outfit.

Los Rojiblancos came back from one goal down to triumph 2-1 on the opening matchday of the competition, with Diego Costa and Jose Gimenez grabbing the crucial goals for the hosts in an action packed first-half.



A win would ensure Atleti of progression to the knockout stages, but they are still relying on Borussia Dortmund slipping up if they are to garner top spot. Meanwhile, Thierry Henry's side are playing for the privilege of Europa League football at this point, and even that seems unlikely.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 27 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

Team News

Diego Simeone is still missing three key players from his senior squad. The Argentine is without centre backs Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, who are both out for the long term with muscle injuries, while right back Juanfran is also absent with a calf problem.

Diego Costa's fitness is also a concern for the Spanish side, after he asked to be substituted in his side's 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

Monaco have no less than nine first team concerns this season, most important of which are Pietro Pellegri (hamstring), Danijel Subasic (hamstring), Stevan Jovetic (hamstring) and Kamil Glick (abductor muscle tear).

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Arias, Savic, Hernandez, Luis; Koke, R. Hernandez, Saul, Lemar; Griezmann, Correa Monaco Benaglio; Pierre-Gabriel, Jemerson, Mukinayi, Henrichs; Tielemans, Bennasser; Golovin, Diop, Chadli; Falcao

Head to Head Record

As alluded to in the introduction, September's clash at the Stade Louis II was, unbelievably, the first time the two had squared up against each other in a competitive clash.

Thus, all stats from that game currently read as the only ones applicable for this fixture. Cool, eh.

Recent Form

Atletico Madrid are two points off the top of La Liga in third, and are second in Group A of the Champions League. They also have lost just one of their last 16 home games in the competition.

Monaco, meanwhile, are 19th in Ligue 1, and fresh off picking up just their second win of the season with a 1-0 triumph at Caen. With one point from four games in Europe, it is their lowest tally ever recorded at this stage.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Atletico Madrid Monaco Atletico 1-1 Barcelona (24/11) Caen 0-1 Monaco (24/11) Atletico 3-2 Athletic Bilbao (10/11) Monaco 0-4 PSG (11/11) Atletico 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (6/11) Monaco 0-4 Club Brugge (6/11) Leganes 1-1 Atletico (3/11) Stade Reims 1-0 Monaco (3/11) Sant Andreu 0-1 Atletico (30/10) Monaco 2-2 Dijon (27/10)

Prediction

With team form, fixture history, player quality, managerial experience, European experience and match importance (I could go on) all weighing in favour of Atletico Madrid, the result here unfortunately seems a foregone conclusion.

To be frank, the only question mark seems to be by how many goals Diego Simeone's side will punish their French counterparts. With Costa a doubt, I'll stay fairly conservative.





Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco