Bayern Munich vs Benfica Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich take on Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the hosts needing just a point to book their place in the knockout stages.

The visitors have the odds stacked heavily against them, and they'll need a win if they're to have a chance of overtaking Ajax and qualifying for the next round.

However, Munich have been in poor form of late, and threw away a two goal lead to draw 3-3 with recently promoted side Fortuna Düsseldorf last weekend. Conversely, Benfica are coming into the game off the back of a 2-1 win over Arouca in the Taça de Portugal.

How to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 26th November What Time Is Kick-Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where Is it Being Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Daniele Orsato

Team News

Bayern will be without a number of important players for Tuesday's clash. Corentin Tolisso (cruciate ligament rupture) and Thiago (torn ankle ligament) remain long term absentees, while James Rodriguez is still out with a ruptured knee ligament. Serge Gnabry will miss the game after suffering an adductor injury during the international break.

For Benfica, Tyronne Ebuehi remains out with a cruciate ligament injury, while the game also comes to soon for injured duo Eduardo Salvio (ankle) and Yuri Ribeiro.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Alaba, Boateng, Hummels, Kimmich; Martinez, Robben, Müller, Alcántara, Ríbery; Lewandowski Benfica Vlachodimos; Almeida, Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Fejsa, Fernandes; Salvio, Seferovic, Rafa

Head to Head Record

Out of the nine matches the two sides have played over the years, Bayern Munich have won six, with the remaining three ending as draws.

The sides have met each other twice in Champions League quarter finals, and the Germans triumphed on both occasions, with a 5-1(agg.) win in 1976 and a 3-2 (agg.) victory fifty years later in 2016.

When the two sides faced off in Lisbon earlier in this season, the Bavarian giants emerged 2-0 victors thanks to goals from Roberto Lewandowski and Renato Sanches.

Recent Form

Bayern Munich have endured a nightmare start to the 2018/19 campaign, and are currently lying fifth in the Bundesliga table. Given the club's rich history of winning trophies, their form has come as a shock to both fans and pundits alike, who have seen the notoriously commanding side fall apart at the seams.

Benfica have been in reasonable form, having won their last two matches on the trot. However, they're currently four points off leaders Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, and will have to scrap it out with Sporting CP and Braga in what looks set to be an enthralling title race this season.

Bayern Munich Benfica Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna (24/11) Benfica 2-1 Arouca (22/11) Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich (10/11) Tondela 1-3 Benfica (11/11) Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens (7/11) Benfica 1-1 Ajax (7/11) Bayern Munich 1-1 SC Freiburg (3/11) Benfica 1-3 Moreirense (2/11) SV Rödinghausen 1-2 Bayern Munich (30/10) Belenenses SAD 2-0 Benfica (27/10)

Predictions

While their domestic form has been dire, Niko Kovač's side have performed well in the Champions League this season, with the only minor blip being a 1-1 draw with Ajax.

Benfica will be looking for an upset, and will be looking to take the game to their opponents as they search for an all-important victory.

It looks set to be an exciting match, that's for sure, and Bayern Munich should have enough about them to secure a win. Having said that, their defending has been shambolic of late, and Benfica should manage to at least get on the scoresheet.





Predicted Score: Bayern Munich 3-1 Benfica