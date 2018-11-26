Burnley's Premier League Game Against Newcastle Delayed by 30 Minutes After 'Medical Emergency'

The kick off time for Burnley's Premier League game against Newcastle United was delayed by 30 minutes due to a 'medical emergency' in the players' tunnel.

Scheduled to commence at 20:00 GMT, the Clarets tweeted the news that the game would kick off half an hour behind schedule due to the emergency, which occured in the tunnel.

Kick off at tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players' tunnel. Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 26, 2018

The individual has since been taken to hospital in a conscious state, after receiving initial treatment at the ground, with the referee Anthony Taylor taking the decision to delay the start of the game.

According reports including The Telegraph, it was referee assessor Eddie Wolstenholme who collapsed in the tunnel.





Wolstenholme was a former referee, and has officiated at both Premier League and Football League level.

Both Burnley and Newcastle enter the game on nine points following their first 12 league games of the season, although the recent form of the two sides have differed significantly.

Sean Dyche's side are without a win in their last five league games, losing three, while Rafael Benitez's side have won their last two games, having failed to win any of their first ten.

BREAKING: Referee's assessor Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in Turf Moor tunnel but is conscious and has been taken to hospital. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 26, 2018

A win for either side will see them move level on points with West Ham United in 13th on 12 points, giving them breathing space from sides in the relegation zone.