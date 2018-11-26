Claudio Ranieri Labels Fulham Star 'One of the Best Young Players' He Has Ever Met

By 90Min
November 26, 2018

Claudio Ranieri has hailed English starlet Ryan Sessegnon as one of the best young players he has ever met.

The left-back turned winger featured in one of the games of the week on Saturday, recording two assists as Fulham defeated Southampton 3-2 in what was Ranieri's first game in charge. That victory brought to an end a run of six consecutive defeats for the Cottagers.

Former Leicester City boss Ranieri was wax lyrical about the 18 year-old following the win, praising his ability and footballing I.Q.

"He’s a young player with a lot of qualities," the Italian said according to the Evening Standard. "I think he’s one of the best young players that I’ve met.

"He must be exuberant and strong. But I saw him for the first time, for me he’s very intelligent. He will improve a lot.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"He’s a young boy, a new manager has arrived. 'What happened?'

"Everybody wants to show their best. He’s a child. It’s not easy for him but I’m very happy and pleased with his performance."

Sessegnon has scored only a single goal for Fulham since their promotion from the EFL Championship, a far cry from the 16 he managed last season under recently sacked manager Slaviša Jokanović.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Under Ranieri, however, the Englishman could rediscover that form, as the Italian has not only given him a verbal nod of approval, but restored him to his favourite left wing position. He will look to keep producing good performances when Fulham travel to Chelsea on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)