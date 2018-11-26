Claudio Ranieri Labels Fulham Star 'One of the Best Young Players' He Has Ever Met

Claudio Ranieri has hailed English starlet Ryan Sessegnon as one of the best young players he has ever met.
The left-back turned winger featured in one of the games of the week on Saturday, recording two assists as Fulham defeated Southampton 3-2 in what was Ranieri's first game in charge. That victory brought to an end a run of six consecutive defeats for the Cottagers.
Former Leicester City boss Ranieri was wax lyrical about the 18 year-old following the win, praising his ability and footballing I.Q.
"He’s a young player with a lot of qualities," the Italian said according to the Evening Standard. "I think he’s one of the best young players that I’ve met.
"He must be exuberant and strong. But I saw him for the first time, for me he’s very intelligent. He will improve a lot.
"He’s a young boy, a new manager has arrived. 'What happened?'
"Everybody wants to show their best. He’s a child. It’s not easy for him but I’m very happy and pleased with his performance."
Sessegnon has scored only a single goal for Fulham since their promotion from the EFL Championship, a far cry from the 16 he managed last season under recently sacked manager Slaviša Jokanović.
Under Ranieri, however, the Englishman could rediscover that form, as the Italian has not only given him a verbal nod of approval, but restored him to his favourite left wing position. He will look to keep producing good performances when Fulham travel to Chelsea on Sunday.