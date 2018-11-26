Dele Alli Says Mauricio Pochettino's 'Amazing' Tactics Were Crucial to Win Over Chelsea

Dele Alli lauded Mauricio Pochettino as an 'amazing manager tactically' after Tottenham produced their best home performance of the season to easily beat Chelsea on Saturday.

Alli scored the first of three Tottenham goals, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min getting the other two, as Spurs moved above their London rivals into 3rd in the Premier League.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Pochettino employed a high press which disrupted Chelsea's usual rhythm, and the only surprising aspect to the scoreline was that Tottenham didn't win by a greater margin.

"A lot of it was the work we did tactically. On the front foot, pushing up high," said Alli, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"I think, working with Poch, you know how good he is. He's an amazing manager tactically. He's managing the squad well, rotating when he needs to, picking the players that he feels are best on that day.

"That's important for the team, to have players that are fresh and ready to go. Everyone knows their roles and responsibilities. He makes it very clear, so going into the game, you know your role and what you have to do.

"You don't have to worry about anything else, your football is natural, it's what you've been doing for a long time. So, as long as we're clear on our roles and responsibilities, we can enjoy playing."

Tottenham now face a crucial week in their season as they host Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday, needing a victory to stay in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

They will then contest the first north London derby of the season against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.