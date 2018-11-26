Eden Hazard Rules Out PSG Move But Hints He Could Join Real Madrid Next Summer

By 90Min
November 26, 2018

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has ruled out a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but admits that he could leave Stamford Bridge next summer.

Hazard, whose contract expires in 2020, was linked with a move away from Chelsea during the summer, and was reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid. In recent weeks, PSG has emerged as a new contender for the Belgian's signature.

Hazard admits that talks have been held with the French champions, but insists he has no interest in joining them due to his loyalty to former club Lille.

"There have been contacts in the past with PSG but I haven't been tempted," Hazard said, quoted by Sky Sports News. "If I have to go back to France one day, it would be in Lille.

"But today, there is no chance that I'll come back in the French league."

Despite ruling out a January transfer, Hazard left the door open for him to leave Chelsea next summer. Earlier this year, he admitted that he had a 'preferred destination', which was implied to be Real Madrid.

However, he is keeping fans guessing as he admitted that spending the rest of his career at Chelsea is also an option.

"I have one year left in June. If I don't extend, it [a move] is possible," said Hazard.

"I can't see myself leaving in January. I wouldn't do that to the club, to the fans. Next summer it's a possibility, but it's also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea."

Hazard has been in sparkling form this season with seven goals and three assists in the Premier League. Only Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have scored more.

