Jürgen Klopp Claims 'Mature' Reds' Defensive Woes are Behind Them & Revels in New Points Record

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that his side's defensive issues are a thing of the past, following their resounding 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

With Virgil van Dijk once again look imperious at the back, Liverpool claimed another clean sheet in their Premier League clash against the Hornets, and have now conceded just five goals in 13 league matches - matching the defensive record of current league leaders Manchester City (as well as marking their longest run without conceding two or more goals).

Speaking after the win, via the Mirror, the manager said: "That’s what you have to do (defend well). That’s why I said it was one of the most mature performances we had so far. We stayed cool. Usually it’s like: The concentration drops, we play a sloppy pass, they have a counter-attack and it’s 1-1. These situations we had much more (often) in the past."





Klopp also addressed his side's current haul of 33 points being the best in their Premier League history at the stage of the season, and said (via Goal): "It's nice. The 33 points are brilliant. Outstanding. The goal difference is really good. At this fantastic big club with their outstanding teams in the past, that this group of players can get this record is nice.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"We all know the season isn't finished, and those records don't bring anything. But if somebody wants to end this record in the future it must beat this team. It's not bad, but we will carry on. For the moment it's really nice. We wanted to win and keep the clean sheet as well. I really think this group of players, they deserve it.





"They did a really good job, and I like this game a lot because it was so difficult. It was a real mature performance. I'm not sure we had the ball in the past as much as we had here as they have been much more open games. In similar games last year, we were not that convincing. It wasn't that clear we controlled the game."

