Leicester vs Southampton Preview: How to Watch, Kick-Off Time, Team News and More

Leicester play host to Southampton on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup, with the fixture having been postponed nearly a month ago following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

The last-16 clash is an all Premier League affair and will take place at the King Power Stadium - with both sides knowing that a victory will grant them a home quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

How to Watch





When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 27 November What Time is Kick-Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream Gillette Soccer Special Referee? Roger East

Team News

Leicester have a host of injuries and suspensions to deal with after Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra picked up a knock at the weekend and was forced off during the 1-1 draw away at Brighton. During the same fixture, James Maddison was given his marching orders for two yellow cards, meaning he will be unavailable for Tuesday's match.

Leicester boss Claude Puel has also confirmed that centre-back Harry Maguire and winger Rachid Ghezzal will not be fit enough to feature in the squad, whilst Matty James is still a long-term absentee for the Foxes. Puel is likely to still ring the changes as he has done so far in the cup competition.

Southampton will be happy to welcome back their captain Ryan Bertrand into defence - as he was suspended for the clubs 3-2 loss away at Fulham last weekend. Danny Ings was another absentee but the Liverpool loanee is expected to be available on Tuesday. If he returns, it will provide Saints boss Mark Hughes with a clean bill of health.

The dilemma for Hughes will be to either go for broke and claim a much needed morale-boosting victory, or to rest key players for Saturday's crunch Premier League clash against Man Utd. Rumours that Hughes' job could be in doubt are multiplying and losing to bottom side Fulham - and slipping into the relegation zone in the process - will not have helped his cause.

Predicted Lineups





Leicester City Ward; Simpson, Soyuncu, Evans, Fuchs; Mendy, Silva; Gray, Okazaki, Diabate; Iheanacho. Southampton Gunn; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand; Hojbjerg, Lemina, Elyounoussi, Redmond; Austin, Gabbiadini.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Recent Form





Both sides progressed into the last-16 of the competition via a penalty shoot-out. Leicester held their nerve to beat Wolves, whilst the Saints got the better of Everton from the spot. Since those victories, neither side has been in good form in the league.





Leicester have won just two out of their last seven - but still only find themselves four points off sixth place Everton. Discipline on the pitch has let them down and Saturday was no different as Maddison was sent off for two bookable offences, the second for simulation. However, Puel's men showed great character to fight back and gain a point courtesy of a Jamie Vardy penalty.

💬#SaintsFC's Stuart Armstrong is targeting a place in the #CarabaoCup quarter-finals ahead of tomorrow's trip to #LCFC: pic.twitter.com/fPxCVl1gqx — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 26, 2018

Southampton have been in woeful form and Mark Hughes is under real pressure to turn things around. The Saints last victory in the league came on September 1 against Crystal Palace, and things won't be getting easier any time soon. Games against Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham form three of their next four fixtures - meaning victory on Tuesday could be imperative for confidence, as well as Hughes' future in the job.





The Saints currently sit in 18th place in the table with only goal difference separating them from the foot of the table.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches.





Leicester Southampton Brighton 1-1 Leicester (24/11) Fulham 3-2 Southampton (24/11) Leicester 0-0 Burnley (10/11) Southampton 1-1 Watford (10/11) Cardiff 0-1 Leicester (03/11) Man City 6-1 Southampton (04/11) Leicester 1-1 West Ham (27/10) Southampton 0-0 Newcastle (27/10) Arsenal 3-1 Leicester (22/10) Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton (20/10)

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Prediction





This is a tough one to call, with both sides in poor form. However, with Leicester having picked up a valiant point with ten men at the weekend whilst Southampton slid to defeat against bottom side Fulham, the momentum surely has to be with the Foxes.





The Saints look devoid of any confidence currently and will have to be much improved to have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.





Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Southampton