Napoli vs Red Star Belgrade Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Napoli host Red Star Belgrade in a huge Champions League tie on Wednesday, with everything still to play for.

The Partenopei sit second to Liverpool on goal difference in Group C, after back-to-back draws with Paris Saint-Germain. Just two points separate all four sides in the group, meaning that every game is still crucial.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

A Napoli victory would see the Italians through to the knockout stages, as long as PSG do not win against Liverpool. For Red Star, defeat would see them out of the Champions League, confining them to the Europa League at best.

Here's 90min's preview of this one.



How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 28 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Extra 2 Referee? Jesús Gil Manzano



Team News

Napoli go into Wednesday’s game missing three players, with Vlad Chiriches, Simone Verdi and Amin Younes out injured.

For Red Star, Filip Stojkovic, Vujadin Savic, Dusan Jovancic and Goran Causic are all ruled out of the trip to Naples.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Red Star’s hero against Liverpool, Milan Pavkov, is also a doubt, with the front man carrying a hamstring injury. The Serbians will be eager for the striker to be fit for Wednesday, after his impressive brace over the Reds three weeks ago.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli (4-4-2):

Ospina; Rui, Albiol, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Zielinski, Hamsik, Allan, Callejón; Insigne, Mertens Red Star Belgrade (4-2-3-1):

Borjan; Degenek, Gobeljić, Rodić, Babić; Krsticic, Jovicic; Srnic, Marin, El Fardou Ben; Pavkov



Head-to-Head Record

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Napoli and Red Star Belgrade have only met once before, in the first game of this season’s Champions League.

Red Star returned to the competition’s group stage for the first time in 27 years, while Napoli are there for the third consecutive season.

They met in the Serbian capital in September, lining up for their first ever competitive meeting. However, The intense Serbian atmosphere was too much for the Italian visitors, as Red Star held out for a 0-0 draw.

Recent Form

Napoli are nine games unbeaten, and still sit second in Serie A behind leaders Juventus. However, a 0-0 draw against Chievo last Sunday wasn't the best result, and the Partenopei will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Napoli have drawn four of their last six games after a 0-0 stalemate with Chievo. Will they find a way through against Crvena zvezda on Wednesday? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/D3NjdAjdSM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 25, 2018

Red Star Belgrade are also on an unbeaten run of their own, having not tasted defeat in seven games. This includes six wins since October, following their 4-0 smashing by Liverpool which they responded to with a shock 2-0 victory last month.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Napoli Red Star Belgrade Napoli 0-0 Chievo (25/11)

Radnicki Nis 2-2 Red Star Belgrade (24/11)

Genoa 1-2 Napoli (10/11)

Red Star Belgrade 4-1 Backa Topola (21/11)

Napoli 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain (6/11)

Dinamo Vranje 0-3 Red Star Belgrade (10/11)

Napoli 5-1 Empoli (2/11)

Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Liverpool (6/11)

Napoli 1-1 Roma (28/10)

Proleter 0-2 Red Star Belgrade (3/11)



Prediction

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

On paper, Napoli look certain to pick up all three points. However, this group has been unpredictable at times, as proven with Red Star Belgrade's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

The Partenopei are Group C's only remaining unbeaten team, yet they are still far from confirming Champions League football after Christmas. We knew that it was going to be a competitive group, but just not between all four groups.

However, it looks that it will be too close to call between Napoli and Red Star Belgrade, as they will have to settle for a draw once again.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Red Star Belgrade

