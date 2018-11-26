Nuno Espirito Santo Laments Wolves Performance as 'One of the Worst' After Huddersfield Loss

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo lambasted his team's performance following a 2-0 loss at home to Huddersfield on Sunday.

Two goals from Aaron Mooy saw the Terriers spring a shock surprise on Wolves, who were tipped to dominate after impressing at Arsenal prior to the international break.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

This latest loss now means Wolves are without a victory in six games, having not won in the Premier League since 6 October.

Speaking to Match of the Day, the Wolves boss said: “It was probably one of the worst performances we have had. We have to take a good look, find out why and prepare better.

“We were slightly better in second half but not enough; we were too far apart from each other. The team never felt together in both parts of the game – offensively and defensively.

“My job is easy: I have to find out why. We know that happiness doesn’t last forever but this is how you show your character, bouncing back from these moments.”

Wolves uncharacteristically lacked intensity throughout the game, something that will be of concern to their Portuguese manager.

After falling behind in the first five minutes, they were unable to muster any sort of response, failing to register a shot on target until the second half.

Molly Darlington - AMA/GettyImages

This performance begs the question as to whether Wolves' style of play has been found out in recent weeks after such an impressive start to their 2018/19 campaign.

As a result, their players will be desperate to end their six game winless run in their next fixture, which sees them travel to Cardiff City on Friday night.