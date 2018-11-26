PSV vs Barcelona Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Barcelona visit the Netherlands on Wednesday, looking to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a match to spare; while PSV look for the surprise win that would keep their hopes of stealing third place alive.

Still stinging from a shock 4-3 home defeat to Betis, and the subsequent draw with Atletico - a pair of results that saw them drop off the top of La Liga - Barca will be looking to make a statement in this one, and remind everyone why they're one of the favourites to win the competition.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview of PSV vs Barcelona below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 28 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Philips Stadion TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN

Team News





Barcelona will be without the injured trio of Luis Suarez, Jasper Cillessen and Arthur after the club announced today that the three players will sit out with respective injury issues.

Philippe Coutinho returns from injury and Ivan Rakitic from suspension, but longer-term absentees Rafinha, Sergi Samper, Sergi Roberto and Thomas Vermaelen remain sidelined.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The home side, meanwhile, remain without midfielder Ryan Thomas who is likely to miss the rest of the season, but have no fresh injuries or suspensions to worry about ahead of the visit of Barca.

Predicted Lineups

PSV Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Tasende; Rosario, Hendrix; Lozano, Pereiro, Bergwijn; De Jong Barcelona Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic; Dembele, Messi, Coutinho

Head to Head Record





Barcelona have only lost once to PSV in their history, and it was the first meeting between the two sides, with PSV running out 3-0 victors in the first leg tie of the semi-finals of the old Cup Winners' Cup.

Since then, the record stands at three Barcelona wins and three draws, with the Catalan giants running out 4-0 victors in the last meeting between the sides prior to the international break.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Recent Form

PSV come into the tie stung by a late 2-1 defeat to Spurs in their last Champions League match, but have been on fire domestically, winning their last three, and sit five points clear of Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.

The visitors, meanwhile, were leapfrogged by Sevilla in La Liga after losing 4-3 to Betis before the break, and a draw with Atletico at the weekend did little to remedy the situation.

MB Media/GettyImages

They remain on top of the group, however, after three wins and a draw from four matches in the Champions League.

Predictions

Barcelona are reeling after a couple of poor results recently, so will be looking to make a statement at the Eredivisie leaders' expense. A point would secure qualification, granted, but you get the feeling that won't be enough to satisfy the Barca faithful.

PSV are a very decent side, and know they have to win to keep any slim hopes of third place and European football beyond Christmas alive, so they offer a substantial threat.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It's likely, though, that Barcelona with, their steely intent on bouncing back and proving a point, will be too strong.