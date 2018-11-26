Steven Gerrard's Cousin Bobby Duncan Becomes Latest Young English Talent Linked With Bundesliga Move

Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan has become the latest English player to be linked with a move to the Bundesliga as German clubs continue to scour the Premier League for young talent.

Duncan, who is the cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard, joined Liverpool from Manchester City in the summer and has made a sparkling start to life at Anfield, with seven goals in nine Premier League 2 outings.

The 17-year-old has even trained with Jurgen Klopp's first team but the path to making his senior debut is fraught with difficulty, as Liverpool have such a strong array of forward players.

There Will Always Be Passion When I’m In That Red Jersey 🙌🏼🔴 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Km9mLg4iCT — Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan999) November 24, 2018

If Duncan cannot force his way into Klopp's squad over the next few years, the Daily Mail claims that there will be no shortage of offers from abroad, with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig already keeping track of the young Scouser's progress.

The Bundesliga has proved to be a happy hunting ground for English youngsters who cannot get game time in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho is the best example. Signed from Manchester City in 2017, Sancho has become an integral part of Borussia Dortmund's team, with five goals and eight assists to his name already this season, earning a first England call-up last month.

Reiss Nelson, on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal, has also excelled since moving to Germany, with six goals in nine Bundesliga appearances for his new side.

Leipzig themselves have experience of taking an English youngster on loan, having done so with Everton's Ademola Lookman last season. Lookman racked up eight goals and four assists for Ralf Rangnick's team.

Duncan is unlikely to leave Liverpool so soon after joining, but the Reds will be conscious of the dangers of losing such a talented young player.