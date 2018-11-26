Unai Emery Reveals How TV Series Peaky Blinders Is Helping Him to Learn English

Unai Emery has revealed that he is watching the TV drama series Peaky Blinders to help him improve his English as he adapts to life at Arsenal.

Emery had never played or managed in England before Arsenal appointed him as Arsene Wenger's successor in the summer, but he has spoken English at every press conference since he arrived.

📊 Arsenal have won 4 of their 6 away PL matches under Unai Emery - as many as they won in their 19 away PL games last season pic.twitter.com/3Be5jpSG38 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 25, 2018

As he works to improve his language skills, Emery explained how the BBC series - about a crime family in early 20th century Birmingham - was helping to speed up the process.

"Now I am watching an English series to improve my English. Peaky Blinders. It is good but it is difficult [to understand], from Birmingham. And it's very aggressive. But it's good, it's good," Emery told Sky Sports News.

Emery lost his first two matches in charge of Arsenal but the Gunners are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions since.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Speaking before Sunday's win over Bournemouth, Emery also spoke about his passion for football.

"I don't know if it [football] is an obsession," he said. "In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance. Football is my passion.





"It's my work, but I don't think every day that it is my work, it's my best hobby. I feel very big the passion. I am doing my work with my desire."

Unai Emery has revealed that he watches Peaky Blinders to help him learn English. 👔🎩 pic.twitter.com/TXDQwGFmWC — 433 (@official433) November 25, 2018

Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium closed the gap on the top four to one point after Chelsea's defeat to Tottenham on Saturday. The Gunners host Spurs in Emery's first North London derby next Sunday.