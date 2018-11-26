Unai Emery Reveals Why He Dropped Mesut Özil & Hails 'Big Moment' After Arsenal Edge Out Bournemouth

Arsenal boss Unai Emery revelled in his side's 'big moment' after they beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, and also revealed why he dropped Mesut Özil for the encounter.
The Gunners took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a bizarre Jefferson Lerma own goal, but were pegged back on the brink of half-time as Joshua King capped off a fine counter attack with a lethal finish. Emery's side rallied in the second half, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tap-in was enough to seal a 2-1 victory for the visiting side.
Speaking after the win, via the Telegraph, Emery said: "Today is 17 matches we have not lost, but the last three matches we drew. We know that is not enough for us, for our objectives. The three points is a big match and a big moment for us.
"When they scored we needed to keep calm and continue to control, getting better in the small things on the pitch."
"We knew this is a difficult stadium, a difficult team. I am very happy how the players and also the supporters pushed and helped us today. The control over 90 minutes, keeping calm in a lot of moments, is very important.”
Emery went on to explain the reason behind not starting Özil despite his recent rise in form, and said: "We thought how we can be better in the match today, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity. But every player is important."
"Also today we tried with three centre-backs, like in some moments this season, we worked today and it is another possibility to improve or find our best performance in the squad.”
The Gunners will look to take their positive momentum into next weekend's big clash against Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino's side will be in fine spirits after beating Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday, and will head to the Emirates Stadium hoping to sink another major London rival as they aim to keep their title hopes alive.