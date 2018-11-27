adidas Reveal New Mask Made From Copa 19 Boots to Honour Paulo Dybala's Iconic Gladiator Celebration

adidas have revealed a rather unusual piece of kit to honour Paulo Dybala's famous 'Gladiator' celebration - a mask crafted from a pair of Copa 19 boots.

Designer Zhijun Wang crafted the inventive tribute to the Juventus talisman, which brings life to the now iconic celebration. It is yet to be confirmed whether a Peter Crouch robot suit is also in the works.

Image by Richie Boon

Discussing the flashy new piece of headgear, the Argentina international said: "It’s not just a goal celebration, it has a message. To always keep moving forward, whatever happens. In order to fight, you have to wear a mask – like gladiators do.”





The mask will be complimented by a new documentary called “Behind The Mask”, that will be will be released by adidas early next month. The video is will give an insight into the man hidden behind the face gear, and give fans an opportunity to learn more about the talented forward.

When he's not dressing up like some kind of leathery Phantom of the Opera, Dybala plays alongside fellow superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus front line. The 25-year-old hasn't allowed the arrival of the Portuguese legend knock him off his stride, and his arguably improved as a player this season - netting four goals in three Champions League outings so far.

In other news, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri praised Ronaldo's efforts following his side's 2-0 win over SPAL last weekend. The victory saw I Bianconeri maintain their unbeaten run, and they currently sit eight points clear at the top of the league. Allegri claimed that Ronaldo, who scored in the game, put in a performance of the highest quality.