Andy Gray Claims Mauricio Pochettino Should Alter His Ambitions With Tottenham

Football commentator and pundit Andy Gray has stated that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino should realign his greater targets with the club.

Speaking to BeIn Sports, Gray said that it was unwise to target the Premier League and Champions League, and instead feels that the Spurs manager should focus more on the domestic cups.

Tottenham have started the season in relatively strong fashion and find themselves still in the running for all four major trophies available to them this campaign.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Despite the club's early season form, Gray believes that the club should focus on the lesser, domestic trophies as opposed to going all out for the more esteemed and harder to achieve rewards of both the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

"I said at the weekend that I think Pochettino has targeted two competitions, in the Premier League and the Champions League," Gray said (via BEIN Sport). "I think he's paid little attention to the FA Cup and the League Cup.

"If I was Pochettino, I would try to win a cup, I really would. It would just get the club going, get the fans going, and makes things a little bit easier. It also stops people like us talking about the fact he has not won a trophy yet."

Son's goal was pretty special - Is it a potential goal of the season contender? 🤔#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/gomEzViuJV — 90min (@90min_Football) November 24, 2018

The London club have not won a major tournament since 2008, when they lifted the League Cup. Despite their transformation into one of the league's stronger outfits in recent seasons, they still have no silverware to show for their growth.

Currently, they sit third place in the Premier League but look unlikely to top the likes of Manchester City or even Liverpool in this season's title race.

Things don't look much more promising in the Champions League either. Placed in a tough group with the European giants of both Barcelona and Inter, it was always going to be a big ask for Spurs to make the next round of the tournament. Right now it looks more likely that they will be playing Europa League football in the new year.

Consequently, Gray may have a point when he says Pochettino's men should focus on a smaller trophy. In particular, the Lilywhites could target the Carabao Cup considering that they are already in the deeper stages of the tournament - a win over rivals Arsenal would see them into the semis.

Before that though, they must face Inter in a Champions League clash which they must win if they want to have any hopes of staying in the competition.