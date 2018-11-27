Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Reveals Career Goals as He Insists He Never Wants to Be Content

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has insisted that he has not finished improving as a footballer and wants to keep getting better and learn as much as he can for as long as he is still playing.

Messi has won 33 trophies since making his senior Barça debut in 2005.He has also won a record five Ballon d'Or awards and five European Golden Shoes, yet still refuses to rest on his laurels and coast as he begins to reach the twilight of his career at the age of 31.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"My main goal is to keep growing and not to be content with what I've done, won or achieved," the Camp Nou icon is quoted as saying by Marca.

"I want to get better each day and complete more objectives and win more titles. I consider myself very competitive. I like to win everything and don't like to lose at all."

Messi would win his 10th La Liga title this season if Barcelona can finish top of the pile in Spain, although such hopes have taken a minor hit in recent weeks after a loss and a draw in consecutive games has seen Sevilla leapfrog the reigning champions into first place.

The Argentine hero is also seeking a record equalling fifth Champions League title after previous continental wins in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Barça can secure safe passage into this season's knockout rounds of Europe's elite club competition with a game to spare if they at least draw with PSV Eindhoven this week.

Next up in La Liga is the visit of Villarreal to Camp Nou on Sunday.