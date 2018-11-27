Bayern Munich will look to keep its hold of first place Group E of the Champions League on Tuesday, hosting Benfica. Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Bayern has won three of four Champions League matches this year, most recently defeating AEK on Nov. 7 behind a pair of goals from Robert Lewandowski. The German club's lone draw came against Ajax on Oct. 2.

Benfica is 1–1–2 in Champions League play, sitting in third in Group E. It most recently played Ajax in back-to-back contests, losing 1-0 on Oct. 23, and drawing 1-1 on Nov. 7 and realisitically needs a win to entertain thoughts of advancing to the knockout stage.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.