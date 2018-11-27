Eden Hazard Insists Chelsea Are Not Title Contenders With Man City as He Names Blues' Season Target

Eden Hazard has insisted that Chelsea are only targeting a top four finish in the Premier League this season, rather than challenging Manchester City for the title.

Chelsea's impressive unbeaten start to the season came to a dramatic end on Saturday as they were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by London rivals Tottenham at Wembley. The result leaves the Blues seven points off Manchester City at the top of the table and has also seen them slip behind Spurs in the standings.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Prior to that disappointing result, Chelsea looked as though they may be capable of putting together a genuine title challenge this season. However, Hazard has insisted that the Blues' ambitions are decidedly grounded for now.

“We are thinking about finishing in the top four, not to be the champions," Hazard confessed after defeat to Spurs, via the Manchester Evening News.

"We know [Manchester] City are not much better than Chelsea but they are better at the moment.

“In what areas are City better? A lot of things: possession; when they have chances, they score; maybe defensively they are better. They have top players.

“Is it due to their consistency as well, winning game after game? Yes, of course. They are in a good momentum since last year and we need to be back like this.”

Chelsea host Manchester City in just under two weeks time and the tie is likely to either reignite or completely extinguish the Blues' title aspirations. Should Chelsea slip to a defeat there, City would be ten points out of sight and well on their way to winning back-to-back Premier League titles.