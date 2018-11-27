FC Vorskla vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal will embark on the four hour flight to Ukraine to face FC Vorskla Poltava knowing that qualification is already in the bag, but top spot is not yet secured.

However, it is expected that Arsenal will top the group, as even if they fail to better Sporting's result on Thursday night, they have comfort in the fact they have a superior goal difference as well as a three point cushion heading into the final phases of Group E.

Arsenal's 17 games unbeaten in all competitions (13 wins, 4 draws) is the longest active streak from any club in the top 5 European leagues. pic.twitter.com/16GitT2zgZ — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 26, 2018

Vorskla have recorded one victory from their opening four Group E matches, but will be hoping a win can they fan's minds somewhat off imposition of martial law in Ukraine this week.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's game.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Thursday 29th November What Time Is Kick Off? 17.55 (BST) Where Is it Played? Oleksiy Butovsky Vorskla Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport 2

Team News





Unai Emery has six Arsenal players on the treatment table, although it is expected that he will use the trip to Ukraine as an opportunity to utilise his squad, especially with upcoming fixtures against Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United.

Despite the expected squad rotation, Emery will be concerned with the mounting injury porblems at the club, and will hope the extended period of rest will aid his players recovery. Danny Welbeck is already sidelined with an ankle injury, whereas Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt after missing Sunday's win over Bournemouth with a groin injury.

Elsewhere, Nacho Monreal is sidelined for the next 10 days as he battles to recover from a hamstring injury, whilst Stephan Lichtsteiner is a doubt with the same problem.





Konstantinos Mavropanos will also miss out due to a groin strain, although Laurent Koscienly's return to the Under-23's will boost Emery as his captain edges closer to first team action.





Vasyl Sachko will be without Denis Vasin, Aleksandre Kobakhidze and Dmitry Kravchenko for the visit of Arsenal and if Vyacheslav Sharpar picks up a yellow card he will miss Vorskla's final Group E game.

Predicted Lineups





Vorskla Shust; Artur, Chesnakov, Dallku, Perduta; Rebenok, Sharpar, Sklyar, Yakubu; Kulach; Kolomoets. Arsenal Cech; Kolasinac, Sokratis, Holding, Jenkinson; Guendouzi, Elneny; Ozil, Ramsey, Smith-Rowe; Nketiah.

Head to Head Record





Considering the likelihood of these two teams facing one another is extremely low, it is no surprise that this will be just the second time that they have faced one another, therefore the head to head record will not satisfy the eager statistician.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal dismantled Vorskla 4-2 in September at the Emirates Stadium, although a different challenge will present itself in Ukraine, as Arsenal are yet to win any of their five matches in the country.

Vorskla meanwhile, excluding the qualifiers, have never won a home European tie and Arsenal make up the only English side they have faced.

Recent Form





Emery continues the Arsenal resurgence as they have now extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games. It is an impressive record for the Spanish boss, who even may not have predicted this success upon his arrival.

One of the most notable improvements for Arsenal has been their form away from home, with the Gunners racking up as many wins this season as they had in the entire 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal away in the PL last season:

19 matches

4 wins

4 draws

11 losses



Arsenal away in the PL so far this season:

6 matches

4 wins

1 draw

1 loss#afc pic.twitter.com/ohwEhPeUel — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 25, 2018