Former Magpie Mick Quinn Critical of Newcastle Midfielder Following Narrow Win Over Burnley

Former professional footballer and Talksport radio host Mick Quinn has slated Matt Ritchie for his 'embarrassing' miss in Newcastle's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday evening.

Ritchie had the chance to settle the match in the second half with a simple touch into an empty net, but he somehow missed. Rafa Benitez's side were then left scrambling in the latter stages of the game, trying to hold on to their slender lead.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Quinn took to social media to give his thoughts on the game, he said: “Phew! A nervous last few mins but a convincing win to make it 3 PL wins in a row for Newcastle. And thank goodness the game didn’t hinge on Ritchie’s embarrassing miss,” via his personal twitter account.

Quinn did commend Newcastle midfielder Sung-Yueng Ki for his man of the match performance in midfield as the Magpies held on to all three points. Newcastle have now won three consecutive games in the Premier League and have distanced themselves slightly from the relegation zone.

Matt Ritchie will be grateful his miss did not cost his side valuable points against Burnley, who started the game one place below Newcastle, only because of goal difference.

Phew !

A nervous last few mins but a convincing win to make it 3PL wins in a row for @NUFC and thank goodness the game didn’t hinge on Ritchies embarrassing miss

My Man of the Match the majestic Ki#HOWAYTHELADS — Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) November 26, 2018

The Magpies will need to ensure they are more clinical with their chances if they want to stay ahead of the relegation battle going on below them. Newcastle will play West Ham this coming weekend, who also sit one place below them because of goal difference.