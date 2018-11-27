Galatasaray Manager Reportedly Tells Club Board to Sign Shinji Okazaki in January

By 90Min
November 27, 2018

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has reportedly requested the club's board to make a move for Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki in the January transfer window. 

The Japanese forward started his first Premier League game of the season in Leicester's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday, but reports from Turkey claim the 32-year-old is still expected to leave the Foxes.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

AMK Spor report that following discussions with club directors, Terim has earmarked Okazaki as a player who could have a significant impact in the second half of the season for the Turkish giants.


After failing to replace French striker Bafetimbi Gomis following his departure to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal, Galatasaray have reportedly prioritised bringing in a new forward in January to help fire the club to the Turkish Super Lig title.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Okazaki's current deal with Claude Puel's side is set to run out next summer and it has been suggested that Galatasaray will look to take advantage of the situation and make a cut-price move in the winter window.


Having arrived from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 in the summer of 2015, Okazaki played a crucial role in Leicester's miraculous title-winning season that year, and became only the second Japanese star after Shinji Kagawa to win the Premier League

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This season however, the 32-year-old has featured just ten times for the club and has yet to score a goal. But after starting against Brighton at the weekend, Okazaki could be set for another run out as his Leicester side take on a struggling Southampton in the fourth-round of the EFL Cup.

