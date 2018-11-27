Gennaro Gattuso Refuses to Rule Out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Swoop Ahead of January Window

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has refused to rule out the possibility of signing LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimović in the January transfer window, amid rumours that the Swedish superstar is eyeing up one last big move.

The towering forward moved joined the MLS side last March, but after his side failed to qualify for the final stages of the competition, rumours have began circulating that the veteran footballer will look to join another side before the 2019/2020 season begins in the spring. Ibrahimović has been typically prolific with the east coast side, scoring 22 goals in 27 matches.

Speaking after I Rossoneri's 1-1 draw with Lazio, via Sky Italia, Gattuso was asked whether he was interested in signing the forward, and said: "We'll see, but I think right now we need to concentrate on what we've got and what we need to do. There's no point thinking about it now. I just have to get my team playing as best we can."

Ibrahimović's deal with LA Galaxy runs until 2020, and with the new season beginning next March, it would be unusual for him to join Milan for just a two month period. This suggests that if he wants to leave the club, it will need to be on a permanent basis. Real Madrid have also been linked with the player, who previously struggled in La Liga during a spell with Barcelona.

The former Manchester United man has enjoyed a globetrotting career, where he's found success across the European elite leagues. Far from a shrinking violet, it seems hard to imagine that the footballer will give up an opportunity to propel Milan - on of his former sides - up the league table, in a league where Juventus have dominated for the best part of a decade.

In other news. Gattuso claimed he was pleased with his side's performance against Lazio, despite his side conceding a late equaliser in stoppage time. In a fiercely fought contest, Franck Kessie gave his side the lead with ten minutes to spare, but Gattuso's side were unable to hold onto their lead, and Joaquin Correa salvaged Lazio a point with his last gasp goal.