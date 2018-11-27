Ian Wright Unai Emery's Sporadic Use of Star Man Mesut Ozil Is 'Good for the Club'

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has been full of praise for new Gunners boss Unai Emery, stating his admiration of the Gunners manager's treatment of certain players including Mesut Ozil.

Wright said "there are so many good things about" about Emery, who appears to be enjoying his first stint of management in England.

The praise follows Arsenal's 2-1 victory at Bournemouth last Sunday, extending the Gunners unbeaten run to 17 matches, the longest of any in Europe's top five leagues.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Mesut Ozil wasn't selected in Emery's starting lineup at the Vitality Stadium, and has been - at times - used sporadically by the new manager.

"He makes decisions because they are best for the team", said Wright on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

Ozil is currently the highest earner at the Emirates on a £350,000 a week contract, but still has to battle for his place in the side like the rest of the team.

"He's not afraid to say 'you know something, I don't think I'm getting enough out of you' and against a Bournemouth side he's got the nerve to drop him. It's up to Ozil to kick on. You can say Ozil is on X amount, but he's a professional footballer and he has to get on board, he has got to kick himself on," Wright added.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I want to focus on Emery, as, as a team Arsenal players know that if I'm doing well the manager will pick me, it doesn't matter who you are, he will stick by me," Wright added.

The next match for the Gunners sees them head off to Ukraine in the Europa League to face Vorskla Poltava, a side who they have already beaten 4-2 this season at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite already qualifying for the knockout round of the tournament, Emery's side will still be chasing a fourth victory in the competition; a win could see them finish top of the group sealing a more favourable draw in the next round.

Following that comes next Sunday's eagerly anticipated London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates.

A win in that game could see the Gunners go as high as third in the league, should Chelsea fail to win against Fulham.