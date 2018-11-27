Liverpool Confirm Sadio Mane Has Recovered in Time for Champions League Clash Against PSG

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané will travel with the team to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, despite previously being a doubt due to an illness scare.

The Senegalese sensation signed a new contract with the club last week, which saw him commit his future to the club until at least 2023. Under Jürgen Klopp, Mané has flourished at Anfield, and has become an integral part of the side's attractive style of football.

According to Liverpool's official website, Senegalese sensation trained as normal on Tuesday and will at least travel to Paris for Wednesday's clash.

The news will come as a massive boost to fans of the Reds, who will head into the match knowing that a loss will damage their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

In a tough group alongside Napoli, PSG and Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool are currently in second place - level on points with leaders Napoli and one in front of the Parisians. Klopp's men beat the Ligue 1 giants in the corresponding fixture at Anfield earlier in the season, which should give them a psychological advantage heading into the match.

Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly looking to bring in Liverpool midfielder Fabinho on loan when the transfer window opens in the January. Despite his hefty £50m transfer fee, the Brazilian has barely featured for the Reds as of yet, but his manager is believed to be unwilling to sanction any loan deal given the number of games the club will have to play this season.