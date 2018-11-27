Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Reveals Main Reason He Left the Reds for LA Galaxy

November 27, 2018

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed the principal reason behind his move from Merseyside to Los Angeles in 2015 was actually his infamous slip from the clash with Chelsea in 2014. 

At the time, Liverpool looked destined to finally break their Premier League duck with a title triumph, but the 2-0 home loss to Chelsea sparked the beginning of the end of their title fight. 

Having been five points clear at the top with three games to go - and fresh off delivering his notorious 'we do not let this slip now' speech the week before - Gerrard's poor pass and subsequent stumble allowed Demba Ba to score the crucial opener on that day in April 2014. 

From there, their challenge unravelled, and the midfielder's hopes of finally bringing a Premier League trophy to his city were in tatters. 

And now, the Liverpudlian has revealed in his recently released Amazon Prime film 'Make Us Dream', as quoted by the Daily Express, that it was that very moment that precipitated his exit from the club. 

Speaking in the film about his move to LA Galaxy, Gerrard explained: “I just felt it was time to come out. Not just from the club but from the city – go and have a break from it all.”

In reference to the slip, he admitted: “My brain was still frying from what happened.[I was] just trying to find answers and trying to find reasons.

“There were none. There were none.”

Gerrard would play just one season at the MLS side before announcing his retirement from the game. Having briefly served as boss of the Liverpool Academy, the Englishman was unveiled as the new Rangers manager in May of this year.

