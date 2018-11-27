Liverpool Under-23 Boss Reveals Reason for Lazar Markovic's Absence From Training

By 90Min
November 27, 2018

Lazar Markovic is on the road to recovery following a calf muscle injury that he picked up in training earlier this season.

The Serbian midfielder only has played 78 minutes this season for Liverpool's Under-23 side but is said to be close to full fitness once again.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp tried to offload the Serbian midfielder to Anderlecht last summer on a permanent basis, however the player called off the deal and since then been banished to train with Liverpool's Academy.

"Lazar has been back on the pitch running so hopefully he's not too far away," said Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley to the Liverpool Echo

"We're hopeful in the next week or two he'll be training with us."

The 24-year-old joined the Reds back in the summer of 2014 for £20m. He featured in 34 games in all competitions, scoring a measly three goals - the last of which came against Tottenham back in February 2015. Since then, Markovic has been loaned out to clubs across Europes, including Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull and Anderlecht. 

MB Media/GettyImages

With his future at Liverpool in doubt, the Serbian International has now seemingly got until  January to put in some good performances with the Liverpool Under-23's to try and attract the interest of a new club.   

