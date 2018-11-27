Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie had one of the worst misses this season that got us thinking it was probably easier to score than to miss a shot that looked so simple.

The mistake came before the 50th minute in the team's Premier League win against Burnley on Monday.

Ritchie was left with an open goal when USA right back DeAndre Yedlin's deflected cross fell into his path right at the post. But Ritchie–who, in his defense was under pressure by a defender–missed the shot from barely feet away as the ball found the side netting.

All Ritchie could do next was grab the net in obvious frustration.

After Matt Ritchie committed one of the worst misses in the Premier League in recent times, we thought we'd take a look back at some other ordinary misses. pic.twitter.com/u6xg7XCOki — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) November 27, 2018

Broadcasters called it an "extraordinary miss" and "unbelievable."

Of course, Twitter users had jokes and expressed disappointment with the miss.

NASA can put a small probe on a planet 33.9 million miles away but Matt Ritchie can't put the ball in the net from two yards #BURNEW — Thomas Jones (@tomj191) November 26, 2018

That, from Matt Ritchie, is one of the worst misses I've ever seen. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 26, 2018

Wow had did Ritchie miss that🙈 #MNF — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) November 26, 2018

Trying to work out how on earth Matt Ritchie missed from two yards 🙈#BURNEW #MNF pic.twitter.com/N1A2sE86Wn — bwin (@bwin) November 26, 2018

The goal would have put Newcastle ahead of Burnley 3–1 to help secure a win. Instead the Magpies won 2–1.

Newcastle sits 13th in the Premier League table with 12 points, while Burnley is in 17th place with nine points, hovering just above the drop zone.