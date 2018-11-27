WATCH: Newcastle's Matt Ritchie Has Miss of Season Candidate vs. Burnley

Just how did Matt Ritchie manage to not score here? 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 27, 2018

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie had one of the worst misses this season that got us thinking it was probably easier to score than to miss a shot that looked so simple. 

The mistake came before the 50th minute in the team's Premier League win against Burnley on Monday.

Ritchie was left with an open goal when USA right back DeAndre Yedlin's deflected cross fell into his path right at the post. But Ritchie–who, in his defense was under pressure by a defender–missed the shot from barely feet away as the ball found the side netting. 

All Ritchie could do next was grab the net in obvious frustration.

Broadcasters called it an "extraordinary miss" and "unbelievable."

Of course, Twitter users had jokes and expressed disappointment with the miss. 

The goal would have put Newcastle ahead of Burnley 3–1 to help secure a win. Instead the Magpies won 2–1

Newcastle sits 13th in the Premier League table with 12 points, while Burnley is in 17th place with nine points, hovering just above the drop zone. 

