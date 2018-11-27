Newcastle Coach Provides Training Update on Fringe Squad Player's Performances

Newcastle United coach Ben Dawson has said that Achraf Lazaar needs to start improving his performances in training if he wants to break into the first team.

Lazaar, who signed from Palermo in the summer of 2016, has failed to make an impact at Newcastle, and has been playing mostly in their Under-23 squad. The Moroccan has made just ten appearances since signing two and a half years ago, and has struggled to prove he belongs as a starting left back in the Premier League.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Dawson, who is the coach of the U-23, side told the Sunderland Echo: “He is keen to get on the pitch, but we have stressed the importance that he needs to do it in training, which is only fair because that’s what the rest of the lads have to do.





“He has responded well, he got through 80 minutes tonight and everyone is back in tomorrow morning.”

I have said before that when you aren’t playing consistently you sometimes struggle for that little bit. You find with that consistency you start to perform better.”

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Lazaar has been hoping to impress Rafa Benitez, but has yet to make an appearance this season and has struggled to prove himself on the training ground too. With opportunities a rarity at the moment, Benitez may feel that Lazaar is surplus to requirements at Newcastle, and it could be that he moves on in the January transfer window.