PSG Considering Loan Move for Liverpool Star Fabinho After Slow Start to Life at Anfield

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Fabinho on loan in January with a view to making the move permanent further down the line.

The Brazilian has made just three Premier League starts for Liverpool since his €50m (£44.3m) move from Monaco last summer, and there is already talk that he could return to France after failing to settle in England.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to L'Equipe, PSG would seek an initial loan move with a mandatory purchase option. The report claims that despite Fabinho's recent arrival, Liverpool may be willing to entertain the possibility if they can recoup the fee they paid during the summer.

However, Jurgen Klopp has vehemently denied that Fabinho will leave Anfield, so Liverpool would be going against their manager's (at least public) wishes if they were to enter into negotiations about the 25-year-old.

"Of course he will not leave. That would be completely crazy, he doesn't want to, it's only the crazy world out there that people, if they don't play in the last five games, immediately open kind of a transfer market. We are not involved in that," said Klopp.

Liverpool and PSG meet in the Champions League on Wednesday and the French champions see it as an opportunity to make progress on the transfer.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to strengthen his squad, having spoken last month about his desire to sign a defensively minded midfielder. Defender Marquinhos has deputised in that role but prefers to play at centre back.

VI-Images/GettyImages

"We must have a third central midfielder to play in 4-3-3 or a defense to three. It's necessary," said the German boss.

Despite making a perfect start to the Ligue 1 season, with maximum points after 14 games, PSG will be eliminated from the Champions League if they lose to Liverpool and Napoli beat Red Star Belgrade.