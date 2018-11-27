PSG 'Tentatively Agree' Details of Deal for Neymar to Leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain have 'tentatively' agreed a €200m deal to allow Brazil star Neymar to move back to La Liga in the summer, just two years after he left Barcelona in dramatic fashion.

The Brazilian has been an unqualified success on the pitch, contributing to an outrageous 64 goals in 46 games since his world record move to the French capital. Yet he has failed so far to bring the Champions League success and individual acclaim that both parties were hoping the deal would lead to.

PSG agree to let Neymar return to Spain for €200m - reporthttps://t.co/SXJhsIuaQJ — AS English (@English_AS) November 26, 2018

Last season fizzled out for Neymar when he broke his foot at the end of February, ending his season prematurely and leaving him racing to be fit in time for the World Cup, with PSG failing to overcome a two goal deficit in their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid without him just weeks later.

AS report that Catalan TV station Betevé report that PSG have agreed a tentative starting point of a €200m fee for a summer departure, with Neymar thus far failing to get close to his main objective while in Paris – individual recognition outside of the shadow of Lionel Messi.

I am on my way and God is with me 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gri3tkUP90 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 26, 2018

Part of the reason for his failure to distance himself from the pack as an individual superstar is the arrival and emergence of Kylian Mbappe at the club – which goes some way to explaining why PSG appear willing to let their world record buy leave just two years after his arrival, with a Financial Fair Play investigation looming.





Barcelona and Real Madrid, unsurprisingly, are the two sides leading the race, with the former apparently already opening talks with the French club via club negotiator and Neymar 'confidant' Andre Cury.