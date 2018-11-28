Arsene Wenger Seeking Executive Role Rather Than Managerial One Amid Continued Bayern Links

Arsene Wenger is reportedly looking for an executive role in his next job, rather than a managerial one, amid repeated links with Bayern Munich.

On Monday, following Bayern's disappointing 3-3 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf, there were reports claiming Wenger was the first in line for the job should Niko Kovac be sacked.

However, according to a report from Sky Sports, the 69-year-old Frenchman would much prefer a Sporting Director or Boardroom Level role at this point in his career.

The man synonymous with Arsenal for so long left north London in the summer after 22 years at the helm of the club, and has been enjoying a break from football ever since. However, in October he confirmed he was to keen come back to the game in January.

He admitted to receiving "enquiries from all over the world" and went on to declare: "There are associations, national teams, it could be in Japan."

But so far, no job links have received as much traction as those associating him to the manager's gig at Bayern. The FCB have had a dreary campaign under summer appointee Kovac, and are currently nine points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund, way back in fifth place.

While Dortmund remain unbeaten, with nine wins from 12, the Bavarians have already lost three times, and are yet to win in the Bundesliga this month.

They have, however, found some salvation in the Champions League, beating AEK Athens at the start of the month before trouncing Benfica 5-1 on Tuesday night to reach the last 16 and ease some of the tension.

