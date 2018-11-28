ESPN Pundit Steve Nicol Claims Borussia Dortmund Star Would Join Liverpool Over Chelsea

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has claimed that Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic would join Liverpool over Chelsea due to his ties to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Pulisic has been a break out star for Dortmund in recent seasons, but has found himself outshone by Englishman Jadon Sancho so far this season. Despite being at the club since the age of 16, the American has refused to enter into further contract negotiations with Dortmund, alerting both Chelsea and Liverpool to his possible availability.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol expressed his thoughts on the rumoured Chelsea move for Pulisic, and laid out why a move to Liverpool would be more likely in his eyes.

"I would think that, of all the Premier League sides, the connection that Pulisic has is to Liverpool, with Klopp. So if Pulisic is available in 18 months time, then I would think Liverpool would be right at the top of the tree, ready to get him. I think he [Pulisic] will go, I don't think it'll be to Chelsea, I think it'll probably be to Liverpool."

While Nicol's reasoning is fair, a move to West London could make more sense for Pulisic if the American wishes to realise his potential. Playing time could be at a premium at Anfield behind the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The situation at Chelsea appears to be better suited to his development, Eden Hazard's future remains unclear, Willian is inconsistent and Pedro turns 32 next summer. The American would see greater playing time at Stamford Bridge and could fill the gap that Hazard may leave.