Gianluigi Buffon Claims Liverpool's Alisson Has Potential to Be World's Best Goalkeeper

Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has claimed that Liverpool shot stopper Alisson is already one of the top three in the world in his position, adding that he could go on to become the best in the world.

Buffon is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time and enjoyed a huge amount of success with both Juventus and Italy. The 40-year-old is now a key player for Paris Saint-Germain and will line up against Alisson when the two sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

In an interview with The Daily Mirror, Buffon admitted that goalkeeping has evolved over time and Alisson has all the characteristics to be successful in the modern game.

He said: “When I started playing the question you asked about goalkeepers was: How good are they with their hands? Now the question is how good are they with their feet?

“There is no doubt that goalkeeping has evolved throughout my career, but for me a goalkeeper must concentrate on the fundamentals. At the same time you have to accept the role has changed and that more things are expected of the modern goalkeeper.

“Alisson is everything a modern goalkeeper needs to be. Liverpool have conceded very few goals this season - and he might be a new name for those in England but for me it is no surprise.

“I have been watching him for some years now and am a big admirer. He is comfortable with the ball, he is an excellent shot stopper and I see that he gives confidence to his defence. He is one of the top three goalkeepers in the world right now and has everything to go on and be a great of his position.”

Alisson joined The Reds from Roma during the summer and already has 17 Liverpool appearances to his name. He has kept nine clean sheets in all competitions, and many believe that he could help guide Liverpool to a trophy-laden season.

He will be desperate for a good performance against Buffon's PSG on Wednesday, with the two teams separated by just one point in Group C. Jurgen Klopp's side need a victory to reduce the pressure on their final group match when Liverpool welcome Napoli to Anfield in December.